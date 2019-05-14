Godzilla: King of the Monsters Releases First Tense Clip

Godzilla is fast approaching theaters at long last, and fans are ready to greet the kaiju with open arms. After a lengthy wait, the monster will show up in Godzilla: King of the Monsters by the month’s end, and the film has dropped its first clip to keep fans hyped.

So, buckle up. To say this clip is intense would be putting things lightly, and Godzilla knows it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip, which can be found above, is a short one at under a minute. Fans are brought into a scene midway as Monarch appears to be on high alert. With a special team stuck in an underwater base, a group of scientists are seen scrambling. It is then Dr. Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler) steps in to calm everyone and deescalate the situation by asking for all weapons to be lowered.

After the base’s shields are raised, Russell and Dr. Ishiro Serizawa came face to face with Godzilla. It is noted that the kaiju is lighting up in a sort of intimidation display, and a younger scientist can be heard saying he is thoroughly intimidated before the clips ends.

The suspenseful footage gets at the heart of Godzilla as mankind is seen living in awe (and fear) of the behemoth. Treated as a god of old, there is no end to Godzilla’s might, and this foreboding scene makes it clear the kaiju is on a mission. And if humanity is lucky, this mission won’t leave San Francisco in disarray once more.

So, are you hyped for this monstrous sequel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!