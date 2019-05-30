Godzilla: King of the Monsters Announces Custom XBOX Giveaway

Godzilla isn’t just coming to a movie theater near you, that wouldn’t be enough for the King of The Monsters. Nope, the lizard king is making his way to the Xbox One with this custom designed console which includes the console itself, headphones, and controller. While Godzilla certainly has a number of video games to his name, we’d be hard pressed to think of any consoles that prominently feature the kaiju as part of its design. Read below to see how you can have a chance at winning a beastly Xbox One X of your own.

Winning this console is a matter of luck and Twitter. Simply retweet the Tweet below and you may be picked at random to receive one of these consoles in the near future:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We teamed up with Xbox for an EXCLUSIVE giveaway in honor of #GodzillaMovie coming to theaters! Retweet now through next week for a chance to win a limited edition Godzilla: King of the Monsters Xbox One X + Controller + HyperX CloudX headset! Rules: https://t.co/if7M05MnPX pic.twitter.com/4SxTg7ElR4 — Legendary (@Legendary) May 29, 2019

The first Godzilla video game, released decades before the Xbox One X was conceived, landed on the Commodore 64 in 1983. Appropriately titled “Godzilla“, the game didn’t stand up to the modern graphics of today but we’re sure popped some eyes back in the early 80s. The king of the kaiju continued his destruction on consoles such as the Nintendo Entertainment System, the Gameboy, the Super Nintendo, Sony Playstation (1 through 4), and of course, the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

While the most recent Godzilla game is actually a mobile one titled “Godzilla Defense Force“, this isn’t the last we’ve seen or will see of the stampeding king. With the kaiju’s long history in games, it’s assured that the King of the Monsters will be making future appearances in games of his own. With the movie Godzilla Vs Kong dropping next year, it’s a safe bet that we may see these two titans fighting electronically as well.

What do you think of this custom Godzilla console? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”