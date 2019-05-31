Godzilla: King of the Monsters Ending Explained

Godzilla is back, and the kaiju is more powerful than ever. The monster has been living on the down low since his 2014 outing in Hollywood, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters does the creature all sorts of justice. With a sequel on the way, fans are already curious what this film’s ending means for the overall MonsterVerse, and we’re here to break it all down for you.

So, you’ve been warned! There are major spoilers for Godzilla: King of the Monsters below:

As the first screenings for the Godzilla flick get underway, fans will no doubt have questions about its ending. Some major moves are made in the third act that will forever change the MonsterVerse, and that doesn’t even cover the teases dropped in the first credit reel wrapping the feature.

To start, Godzilla: King of the Monsters ends with its titular hero becoming — well — the King of the Monsters. The film centers itself around the conflict between Godzilla and the space dragon known as Ghidorah, but the former eventually takes the crown. After Godzilla defeats Ghidorah with his almighty atomic breath, the kaiju is greeted by numerous other titans who came to watch the battle, and they bow to Godzilla in a scene straight from The Lion King.

This means Godzilla has his crown fastened on tight these days, but not all is well for the beast. Monarch is still in flux as various world governments are set on ending the kaiju race. The U.S. military already made devastating moves to kill Godzilla with little success, and Monarch is weaker than ever to combat outside influences. The deaths of Dr. Serizawa and Dr. Graham weigh heavily on the organization, but new talent like Dr. Coleman proves Monarch isn’t dead just yet.

Finally, the film wraps with a rather important credits sequence which goes over the fallout of this latest kaiju battle. Fans will notice plenty of easter eggs hidden within the news reel footage shown, but it also does wonders to set up the next steps of the MonsterVerse. Several news clips confirm rumblings are coming from Skull Island as Kong grows in size, and Monarch has beefed up forces at the base. Before all is said and done, an ancient cave painting is shown of Godzilla taking on Kong in a fated battle, so fans have a pretty clear idea of where the defending King of the Monsters will show up next.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”