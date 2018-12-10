New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Previews Epic Ghidorah Battle

Godzilla is ready to stomp back into theaters with its next film, and fans just got their best-look at his sequel yet. Earlier today, Godzilla: King of the Monsters released its second trailer, and it ended with the MonsterVerse’s most impressive sequence yet.

As you can see above, the new trailer breaks down lots of new footage, but the trailer peaks in its final seconds. The clip sees King Ghidorah make his charge on Godzilla, and it is one fans will not forget.

So, as you can probably guess, the city housing the epic kaiju clash is about to become ground zero for all things fallout.

The teaser footage doesn’t lean into the winner of the monstrous clash, but it sets up the fight nicely. As fans learn, the kaijus have chosen to put their dominance to the test as titans become more and more common on Earth. Godzilla has reigned supreme for some time, but Ghidorah is a force to be reckoned with. As humanity places its hope in Godzilla, the massive monster finds itself pitted against a brand-new foe, and it charges at Ghidorah in this trailer without any care.

Not only does the trailer confirm the pair will have an epic clash, but longtime Godzilla fans are blown away by how massive Ghidorah is. The character dates back to December 1964, but this long-awaited sequel marks the first time Ghidorah has shown up in Hollywood. Legendary and Warner Bros. teamed up to create a truly terrifying design for Ghidorah, and its three heads are going to give Godzilla a run for it when the pair clash.

Of course, fans are feeling confident that Godzilla will win the fight, and there is plenty reason to think as much. After all, the King of the Monsters seems like it will be flanked by the likes of Mothra and Rodan when it goes into battle. Fans will remember this three-way team was used before in Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster. The film follows the allied monsters as Godzilla and Rodan start a feud, but their fight is turned around when Ghidorah comes to Earth. Mothra pleads for their help in taking down the dragon, and the duo decide to work together after watching the giant moth take on Ghidorah alone. In the end, the trio are able to send the dragon back into space, leaving the titans to part ways while humanity watches from the sidelines. If Godzilla: King of the Monsters follows this formula, then Ghidorah will be sent packing after he’s confronted by Earth’s formidable titans. Now, it’s just a matter of time before audiences can see the whole fight play out on the big screen.

