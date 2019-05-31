Does King Kong Appear in Godzilla: King of the Monsters?

Godzilla is a monster who needs no introduction. The character has become one of entertainment’s most famous kaiju, and Japan has kept the monster on high for decades now. This week, fans will reunite with Godzilla as he stomps back into theaters after a long break, but there is one question everyone has on their mind…

Of course, the question is whether King Kong shows up in the film, and it turns out the movie does shout out the ape. But if you are expecting a full-on shot, prepare to be disappointed.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters makes several nods to Kong throughout its run, but the sequel is fully focused on its godly kaiju. Godzilla is the star of this film with Ghidorah taking top billing on the side. This sequel is all about the monsters, but the team at Monarch do make sure to reference Kong.

In one scene early on in the film, scientists from Monarch are heard listing the kaijus. One reference is Kong, and the film goes on to bolster these nods in its first set of credits.

So, be sure to stick around through the film’s credits! Not only is there a final post-credits sequence, but a news reel is screened as soon as Godzilla: King of the Monsters ends. It goes over the aftermath of the sequel, but it focuses on King Kong as time passes. Just before the credits wrap, fans learn that Monarch has congregated its forces around Skull Island where the ape lives, and the very last shot shows a cave painting of Godzilla taking on Kong before the screen cuts to black. Naturally, this is meant to set up upcoming crossover Godzilla vs. Kong, so fans are about to find out what a king really is to a god next summer.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”