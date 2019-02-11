‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Reveals Special Chinese New Year Posters

February 5 marks the official start of the Year of the Boar, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters is celebrating the Chinese New Year in an awesome way with a set of special posters showing off the Titans coming in the sequel.

Shared on Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ Weibo page, the new posters reveal Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah in new and neat ways. You can check them out below thanks to @OMEGAGORMARU on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today in celebration of the New Chinese New Year, ‘#GODZILLA: King of the Monsters’ has released official character posters of the ‘The Four Kings’, the film’s titular monsters, joining in celebration of the Lunar New Year with Chinese fans of the Godzilla-franchise/MonsterVerse. pic.twitter.com/Jyfn1sJ7KP — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) February 5, 2019

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, these special posters are of “The Four Kings,” and show off a new side of the monsters making their way for the sequel. It’s a pretty unique look at these famous kaiju considering that many of the first looks at the characters in the trailers released for the film so far have been mostly obscured by shadow.

Mothra’s design stands out particularly well in this case as its wings fully reveal the bioluminescent ability that Mothra will be bringing into the film. Fans have been curious as to how the new designs for Toho’s most famous monsters would be translated into the sequel, and while this is not a complete indicator of how well they will look in the film these posters at least prove that the designs are strong in any art style.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you want to get your Godzilla fix right now, the big anime trilogy is now complete and streaming on Netflix. Beginning with Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, followed by Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and ending with Godzilla: The Planet Eater, this new anime trilogy puts a new spin on the famous kaiju with the largest Godzilla in the franchise to date, Godzilla Earth.