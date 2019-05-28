Godzilla: King of the Monsters Reveals Initial Rotten Tomatoes Score

Godzilla: King of the Monsters has quite a bit riding on its shoulders. Not only is it a major sequel following the 2014 Godzilla, it’s introducing many other Kaiju from Toho’s original Godzilla films, and is the third film in a major quadrilogy leading to an eventual clash with King Kong. Legendary’s MonsterVerse has been an ambitious endeavor, but this film will be make or break for the entire thing. If it doesn’t get off without a hitch, would fans even want to see what’s next?

Unluckily, Godzilla: King of the Monsters has gotten off to a rough start as the initial Rotten Tomatoes score for the film sets up a mixed film for fans to finally set their eyes on on May 31st.

ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters loved the film, and gave it a 5 out of 5 in her review (which you can find at the link here). Here’s an excerpt:

“As Godzilla: King of the Monsters combines its stunning aesthetic with a painfully relevant eco-centric message, the movie carves a niche into the Godzilla franchise that’s completely worthwhile. This is the easily best Godzilla film made in Hollywood without question and aligns itself with themes posed by fan-favorite entries like Shin Godzilla. For fans new and old, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is packed with fiery thrills which beg to be seen on the biggest screen possible.”

With ComicBook.com’s review confirming that Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a hit, now fans can get ready for the sequel’s big stomp through theaters. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st, and plays a pretty integral part in setting up the final film in this quadrilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a release in 2020.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”