Full ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Coming Next Week

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a highly anticipated sequel, so fans have been wondering when they would get another full look at the film now that post-production has officially wrapped.

After showing off a brief new teaser at Tokyo Comic Con, director Michael Dougherty confirmed that a new, full trailer would be releasing some time next week.

As caught by @Ohuchi_RYDEEN on Twitter, the end of the teaser revealed during the convention states that the full trailer would be “coming soon.” But right after the new footage was shown, director Michael Dougherty clarified that the full trailer for the film would be dropped “next week.” Although there is no concrete release for the trailer, the tease here is most likely a part of the full trailer. The new teaser sees Millie Bobby Brown’s Madison using a CB radio to call out for help as various images of the film’s new takes on King Ghidorah and Rodan are teased.

Though the response she gets is definitely a concern as the sound emitted from the radio next distresses Madison to no end. Fans theorized that Madison would be a new version of Mothra’s Shobijin, fairies who act as Mothra’s mouthpiece. If the noise on the CB is related to this, this potentially could paint a much more intense experience than previously let on for the humans involved in all of the big monster action. That’s something fans will be keeping an eye out for next week when the full trailer arrives.

Though fans will have a better look soon enough. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”