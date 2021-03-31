Godzilla, Kong, and Dragon Ball to Show Up at New Tamashii Nations Pop-Up

✖

As the pandemic carries on through 2021, fans and collectors have found themselves left without when it comes to convention merch. Virtual events have helped ease the loss, but some brands are harder to get ahold of than others. Tamashii Nations has been one such brand given its high-quality figures, and the company is bringing a pop-up store for fans of anime and kaiju who happen to live nearby.

The news went live this week on behalf of Tamashii Nations. The group is teaming up with Bandai Spirits to bring a pop-up store to New York City in a matter of hours.

"Fans from New York / New Jersey and surrounding areas are invited to head to Midtown Manhattan and check-out the store. Products available for purchase include characters from Star Wars, Evangelion, Gundam, Godzilla, Monster Hunter, Dragon Ball, Marvel, Street Fighter, Kamen Rider, Fate/Grand Order, Ultraman and Demon Slayer from our S.H.Figuarts, S.H.MonsterArts, FiguartsZERO, Figuarts mini, Meisho Movie Realization, S.I.C., Gundam Universe, Fix Figuration and Metal Builds lines," the companies announced.

Clearly, fans will be able to nab Dragon Ball goods during this event, and some high-demanded exclusives will be at the store. They include a Super Saiyan Broly figure and SSGSS Vegito which will each run under $100 USD.

Tamashii Nations will also celebrate the impending debut of Godzilla vs Kong at this pop-up store. The brand is working with Warner Bros Pictures to display movie props at the event, so fans of the kaiju will need to show up in a socially distanced force.

The pop-up store will be open starting on March 5 and last until April 25. It will be run daily from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm EST, so you can look under info on directions at the storefront's website here.

