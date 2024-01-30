Jason Blum Wants to Recruit the Director of Godzilla Minus One

In the past year, few movies standout quite like Godzilla Minus One. The monster movie has become larger than life despite starting out as a surprise underdog. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One surpassed all odds to become a global blockbuster. And now, the head honcho at Blumhouse Productions wants to recruit Yamazaki ASAP.

Recently, Jason Blum went on the record while chatting about Godzilla Minus One in Japan. The filmmaker and producer took the time to address fans at a screening, and it was there Yamazaki's movie came into view. Blum went on to admit Godzilla Minus One was his favorite movie of 2023, and he hopes to hire Yamazaki for a future Blumhouse Productions project.

"Out of all the movies I saw last year, the movie I liked the most was Godzilla [Minus One]. It's a really amazing movie that made me so jealous," Blum shared. "At the heart of every one of our movies is a unique, compelling family drama. What I loved about Godzilla was its unusual family dynamic... Their relationship was like something I've never seen before."

Continuing, the executive revealed he had a meeting scheduled with Yamazaki in the near future. "I'm going to meet with the director. With any luck, I'll be able to talk him into making a Blumhouse movie."

Clearly, Godzilla Minus One mastered part of Blumhouse's ethos with its story. Blum had nothing but praise for the story woven by Yamazaki, but that is not all. When it comes to Blumhouse Productions, the company is all about budget. Blumhouse prides itself on small, high budgets. Considering Yamazaki's team made Godzilla Minus One with roughly $10 million USD, the director-writer knows how to thrift without sacrificing quality. So if Blumhouse has a picture in mind for Yamazaki, we're sure the world would want to see what the filmmaker could do with it.

