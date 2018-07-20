Godzilla Tracker Teases an SDCC Appearance

A Twitter account associated with the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie is teasing that a new trailer could drop at San Diego Comic-Con.

Earlier today, the @MonarchSciences Twitter account dropped a 15 second video along with a message that Godzilla was approaching San Diego. That either means that hundreds of thousands of fans will be killed as Godzilla wrecks the coastal city, or that Legendary Pictures will be premiering a new trailer at SDCC this weekend.

[X] MONARCH ALERT: GODZILLA TRACKER BACK ONLINE. SPECIMEN HEADED TO SAN DIEGO, CA. pic.twitter.com/UMc1zrq8cc — [MONARCH] (@MonarchSciences) July 20, 2018

The upcoming movie will not only bring back the fabled king of monsters, but also some of his iconic supporting cast. Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah are all confirmed to appear in the movie, which means we’ll get tons of kaiju v. kaiju action.

Footage for the new movie debuted earlier this week, which showed Millie Brown Russell’s character trying to reach out to the monster-hunting Monarch organization for help. Monarch has grown in size since the events of the 2014 Godzilla movie, but the organization might not be enough to stop the appearance of four monsters at the same time.

Legendary and Warner Bros. have been building a viral marketing campaign for Godzilla: King of the Monsters for weeks. Fans can visit Monarch’s website and unlock silhouettes of the new monsters appearing in the movie, along with some new details about the monsters. In addition, SDCC attendees have met Monarch agents on the streets of San Diego asking what they know about Godzilla.

While details about the new movie are being kept largely under wraps, we know the movie stars Vera Farmiga as a paleobiologist who is kidnapped along with her daughter (played by Brown) by a mysterious organization trying to bring back various monsters. Kyle Chandler’s character leads a team of Monarch operatives trying to rescue the pair and keep the monsters from wreaking havoc on Earth.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.