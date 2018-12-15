‘Godzilla: The Planet Eater’ Reveals Release Date

Toho surprised anime fans when it announced the famous kaiju Godzilla would be getting a brand new trilogy of anime films that would first release in theaters in Japan before being available on Netflix in outside territories.

Now the final film in the trilogy is here, and fans can see how it all ends for themselves when Godzilla: The Planet Eater officially lands on Netflix January 9, 2019.

Godzilla: The Planet Eater will be ending its trilogy in a major way as its new version of Godzilla, the massive Godzilla Earth, will be taking on its version of King Ghidorah. In order to match up with this Godzilla’s impressive size, Ghidorah had to get an anime upgrade as well. Response to the trilogy has been leveled so far, so fans are cautiously optimistic about the final film.

Godzilla: The Planet Eater first released in theaters in Japan this past November, and if you are interested in its upcoming Netflix release, Godzilla: The Planet Eater is officially described as such:

“20,000 years into the future, the Earth is ruled by Godzilla. Pitted against him are the straggling remnants of the human race. The final chapter, GODZILLA:The Planet Eater, finds the Mechagodzilla city, the peak of scientific evolution and mankind’s best hope, burned to cinders. Godzilla Earth reigns supreme but he has one more challenge: the winged creature, KING GHIDORAH.”

You can currently find the first two anime films featuring the famous beast stomping on Netflix as well. The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 and on Netflix domestically in 2018. The sequel, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who had been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years.

Godzilla and King Ghidorah won’t only be doing battle in this final film, but in live-action as well. Legendary’s take on Godzilla continues with Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which pits Godzilla against King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”