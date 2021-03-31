‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Casts Alexander Skarsgard

It looks like Godzilla vs. Kong is expanding its cast once more. According to new reports, the upcoming blockbuster is in talks to tap Alexander Skarsgard for a yet-known role.

As reported by Variety, the actor is currently in negotiations to join the Legendary franchise. The star would be joining the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Brian Tyree Henry as director Adam Wingard oversees the film.

So far, there is no word on who Skarsgard may play, and fans have little info on the film as a whole. Godzilla vs. Kong will see the two monsters come face-to-face in a surely epic crossover, but there is no way of knowing why. However, reports do say Skarsgard is thought to be playing the leader of a military unit involved in the conflict.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be the fourth monster flick to debut under Legendary, and it will come after a sequel releasing next year. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is slated to debut in May 2019, giving fans a new look at the atomic beast and a few famous kaiju. The sequel will feature creatures like Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah.

For those unfamiliar with Skarsgard, the actor is a sought-after talent these days. The actor is best-known for his work in projects like True Blood and The Legend of Tarzan. Most recently, the actor appeared in Hold the Dark, a thriller starring Jeffrey Wright.

While Legendary gets to work on Godzilla vs. Kong, the studio is also keeping a close eye on its other on-going projects. The studio, which is a branch of the China-based Wanda Group, has invested plenty of time in projects with established fans in the East. Starting with Godzilla and Pacific Rim, Legendary has built up a reputation with international audiences, and it will continue pursuing them with a few new titles. The studio is currently working on Detective Pikachu, the first live-action adaptation of Pokemon. It was also announced just yesterday that Legendary is developing a live-action film of My Hero Academia, one of anime's top on-going shonen titles.

Are you excited for this film's epic clash...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Check out Godzilla vs. Kong on May 22, 2020. Godzilla: King of Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.