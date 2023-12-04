Will Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Feature the Son of Kong?

It took some time, but at last, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has come through for fans. Over the weekend, the film hit up CCXP in Brazil, and the big MonsterVerse movie showed out. Warner Bros. Discovery used the event to backdrop its first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and the clip has everyone wondering whether our favorite ape has had a kid.

The whole thing came to light when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire put out a trailer featuring a very different Kong. The older primate seems to be entrenched in the Hollow Earth, but it turns out he isn't the only ape around. The trailer shows Kong meeting a young reddish-brown ape with green eyes, and it seems the pair are on friendly enough terms.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Of course, the sudden appearance of a young ape in the MonsterVerse has sent fans into a tizzy. It did not take long for theories to crop up about the animal's origins. Many were quick to say this young ape is the son of Kong or perhaps a younger relative. But if you watch the whole trailer for Godzilla x Kong, well – you will find that is not the case.

While Kong and this young ape are friendly, it is clear the two aren't related. The pair don't share many features if any; Kong is very stocky and has the features of a gorilla. As for this kid, they are clearly based off an orangutang. At the end of the trailer, we meet a foe called the Scar King that resembles this kid. It seems the boy is somehow related to the film's major villain, but that won't stop the young ape from following King Kong.

Hopefully, we will learn more about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in the coming months. The movie is slated to drop in April 2024. So if you want to know more about the movie, you can read the official synopsis for Godzilla x Kong below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about the first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!