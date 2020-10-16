The 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issues Awards Nominees for Anime

ComicBook.com's Golden Issue Awards are here for 2020! Just like every other entertainment industry this year, anime has definitely felt the sting of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This meant that much fewer anime were being produced each season. While there were fewer options overall than in previous years or the year to come, it does not mean that any of the releases we did get were slacking. The anime series, movies, manga releases, and more that we got to experience this year despite all of the struggle was made all the more special.

A wide spread of experiences including brand new anime, new adaptations, much anticipated returning franchises, and some rookie hits hitting their stride. When all is said and done, there's a good chance that 2020 will be held in high regard by anime fans when looking back on it in the future.

To help put the cap on the year, we've decided to look back on some of anime's best and brightest for the year for our nominations for ComicBook.com's Golden Issues Awards for Anime in 2020. Read on to check out our full list of nominees!