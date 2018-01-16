GOT7 Celebrates Its 4th Birthday With Fans On Social Media

It is a big day for every fan of GOT7! It is January 16 in South Korea, marking the 4-year anniversary of the idol group. Naturally, the GOT7 members had plenty to say about the special occasion, and fans have been hyping the birthday with tons of social media tributes.

Over on Instagram, GOT7 reached out to fans directly with a short video. Each of the band’s members appeared in a cute clip where they thanked their fanbase IGOT7 for all their support.

Of course, those fans were ready to hype the band with their own social media thanks. Over on Twitter, the hashtag #4YearsWithGOT7 trended worldwide, and you can check out some of its best fan-posts below!

yes i am THAT extra stan and got a cake for got7s fourth anniversary today~

4 green candles for 4 years together 💚💚💚💚#4YearsWithGOT7 pic.twitter.com/3ycEsfmwq7 — tay #4YearsWithGot7 (@twinmoIes) January 15, 2018

all over the world, there are ahgases who adore you. we will support from now until forever #4YearsWithGOT7 🕊💚✨ pic.twitter.com/ejIskNKlGU — yugyeom archive (@kygarchive) January 15, 2018

from small stages, to bigger ones, ahgases will be here for got7 and they will always be here for us. Never forget that. #4YearsWithGOT7 pic.twitter.com/0ogvVt5BVe — hbd seungkwan// 4yrs w got7 (@_verdone) January 15, 2018

If you are not familiar with GOT7, you should know the group is a popular one. The band debuted back in 2014 under JYP Entertainment with their debut single “Girls Girls Girls.” The 7-member group has since gone on to host several comebacks and win awards for popular hits like “Just Right” and “If You Do.” Most recently, GOT7 had a comeback in October 2018 with their release of “7 for 7.”

What has been your favorite GOT7 comeback over the last four years? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!