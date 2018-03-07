New ‘Gundam’ Anime Reveals Its 2018 Release Date

The next Gundam series is expanding on the Gunpla style side series with Gundam Build Divers, and now the series has a release date to go along with the recently released trailer for the series.

Gundam Build Divers is set to release April 3.

The TV anime “Gundam Build Divers” will have its broadcast debut on April 3rd https://t.co/8TIIG1uEwD pic.twitter.com/oTmfewgmrS — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) February 28, 2018

Sunrise describes the prologue as such:

“The Gunpla Force Battle Tournament is a big event held in GBN once per year. Competing in the final round are Avalon, led by the champion Kyoya Kujo, and the elite 7th Panzer Division led by the cunning Rommel. Starting with Kyoya’s Gundam AGE II Magnum, a variety of Gunpla take to the field to determine which is the strongest force!”

The series stars Yusuke Kobayashi as Riku Mikami, Natsumi Fujwara as Yukio Hidaka, Nene Hieda as Yashiro Momoka, Haruka Terui as Sera, Jun Kasama as Kyoya Kujo, and Sho Hayami as Rommel. The series will be directed by Shinya Watada, with Noboru Kimura composing for the series and Shuri Toida handling the character designs.

