New ‘Gundam’ Anime Drops ‘G Gundam’ Easter Egg

The Gundam Build spin-off anime series is a fun way for fans of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise to enjoy their favorite mobile suits without the dramatic true nature of the war-torn franchise.

Known for a great amount of fan service, the latest spin-off series Gundam Build Divers is no different as not only does the premiere contain many references to the series (and real life Gunpla line), it makes a direct reference to the most Super Robot-like in the franchise, Mobile Suit G Gundam.

The latest Gundam series is set within the GBN, a network in which competitors take their Gunpla models into a virtual MMO-like space in order to battle one another. While teasing a tournament for the strongest fighters, the episode makes an allusion to G Gundam, as the winner of cede tournament stands on top of a moutain of defeated Gunpla.

Not only is the imagery nostalgic, Gundam Build Divers captures a lot of the fun of G Gundam as it directly involves a tournament between Gundam just minus the Super Robot influences. So not only does the series invoke a powerful image, it has a stronger reference in its tournament and battle focused setting.

Gundam.info describes Gundam Build Divers as such:

“Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming “Divers,” or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but…

Through many encounters and experiences, Riku and his friends will build not only Gunpla, but their own adventures as well!”

