‘Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash’ Movie Trilogy Debuts First Trailer

Sunrise will be making major headway for the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise this year with five big projects in the pipeline, and one of the big efforts is a new film trilogy based on Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash.

With an intended release window of “Next Winter,” much of the trilogy is currently shrouded in mystery. You can check out the even more mysterious first trailer for the trilogy below.

Based on a line of novels originally written by Yoshiyuki Tomino (creator of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series), Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash is a three volume novel series set in UC0105 and follows Hathaway Noa, son of Federation ship captain Bright Noa first seen in Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, after the events of that 1988 film.

Shukou Murase (Witch Hunter Robin) will be directing the trilogy for Sunrise. Yasuyuki Mutou (Basilisk, Deadman Wonderland) will be writing the scripts, Pablo Uchida, Naoyuki Onda, and Shigeki Kuhara will be adapting Haruhiko Mikimoto’s original character design for the animation, and Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative) is composing the music for the trilogy. Other important staff includes Yasuhiro Moriki as mechanical designer, Hideki Nakamura as art director, and Daisuke Imai as editor.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash is the second project in Sunrise’s special “UC NexT 0100 Project” taking place in the original Universe Century timeline. Like the first project, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, this Universe Century project will be focusing on what’s been going on in the series following the events of series like Mobile Suit Gundam and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

The first “UC NexT 0100 Project” film, Mobile Suit Gundam NT, will be having a limited theatrical release in the United States in February, and it’s described as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged. After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”