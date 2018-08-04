‘Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans’ Teases Sequel Project

Gundam fans have been hearing rumblings about a possible Iron-Blooded Orphans sequel project, and now fans have the first confirmation that something new for the series is indeed in the works,

The official Twitter account for the series released a new illustration of the main Gundam along with asking fans to patiently await news of a continuation for the series.

As for the new continuation project, there is no other information at the time for the series ahead, but at least fans now have confirmation that a sequel will happen. In terms of what it can be, some fans want the new project to adapt the Calamity War events, but some just want it to continue on from the second season of the series.

Regardless of whether the new project is an OVA, film, manga or new series, fans will be there to support it as Iron-Blooded Orphans was one of the more fan-favorite versions of the series in some time.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll as is described as such:

“The Earth Sphere had lost its previous governing structure, and a new world was created under new systems of government. While a temporary peace had arrived, the seeds of a new conflict were being sown in the Mars Sphere, far away from Earth.“

