‘Gundam the Origin VI: Rise of the Red Comet’ Reveals New Trailer

Sunrise’s Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin is one of the most beloved OVA series by Gundam fans ever since it was first released in 2015. But now the series is coming to an end after a strong three year run.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin VI: Rise of the Red Comet is the sixth, and final, OVA in the series, and it concludes the Chronicle of the Loum Battlefield arc. To celebrate its upcoming May 5 release in Japan, the project revealed a new trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 3rd PV for “Gundam the Origin VI: Rise of the Red Comet” has been released. Limited theatrical screenings for the 6th episode begins May 5th https://t.co/iiIg1afrYd pic.twitter.com/BC2ZWyUFuP — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 27, 2018

Rise of the Red Comet follows a young Zeon, Char Aznable as he earns his “Red Comet” nickname. The episode also focuses on the beginnings of the Federation’s “Project V” weapons project, which eventually leads to the birth of the RX-78-2 Gundam.

Creator of the original Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin manga, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, has gone on record stating there would be more from the series soon as he wants the OVAs to adapt the One-Year War arc, but there’s no official confirmation on whether or not the series will continue after this release.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin is described as such:

“What was the tragedy that decided the fates of Char Aznable, the man later nicknamed the “Red Comet” as an ace pilot of the Zeon forces, and his sister Sayla Mass?

The two siblings’ journeys, brought on by the sudden death of their father Zeon Zum Deikun who was a leader of the Spacenoids, are depicted in the four episodes of “Chronicle of Char and Sayla.”

The Zabi family who seize control of Side 3 and lead the Principality of Zeon, the early days of many renowned Zeon ace pilots who later fight in the One Year War, the secrets of mobile suit development, conflicts with the Earth Federation Forces, and the road leading to the outbreak of war—all will be revealed.”

One Mobile Suit Gundam fan even calculated what kind of power the mechas would yield in real life. Taking one of the most oft-ignored mechs in the series, that fans wouldn’t consider too powerful, they calculated an incredible range that would surely do damage in the real world.

Premium Bandai is currently taking pre-orders on their site for the two pillows representing a cute version of Char’s Masai cruiser and the SCV-70 White Base. They will be taking orders until the the product completely sells out.

Financial magazine Weekly Toyo Keizai commissioned the 70 year old character designer for Mobile Suit Gundam, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, to draw their cover for their 2018 financial forecast issue.The cover depicts President of the United States Donald Trump partying for the new year with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The most damning, however, is the depiction of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who sits on top of a nuclear missile in-between all of them.