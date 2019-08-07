Viral ‘Gundam Couple’ Gets Married

It’s a great time to be a Gundam fan. A Gundam Satellite is being launched into outer space in honor of next year’s Summer Olympics, various statues have been erected in Japan to honor the franchise, a new Youtube channel has been created to highlight the various anime series featuring the classic mechs, and maybe, just maybe, the franchise can help you find love. Such was the case with this iconic couple that bonded over their love of the Gundam franchise after the beau showed his future wife a picture of his mech figurine.

Twitter User MitsuruTenma chronicled her journey from meeting the man of her dreams online to marrying her future husband after they both became infatuated with one another thanks to the help of the Gundam franchise:

i’ve never been so happy to have been right about something in my whole life pic.twitter.com/rgNamiY0iE — elle 🏳️‍🌈 (@mitsurutenma) August 4, 2019

“Gunplas”, or Gundam Plastic Models, have sold over 500 million statues across the world so its no wonder that this popular item would eventually result in a couple finding true love with one another because of them. The figurines have become so popular in fact that they’ve inspired an upcoming mobile video game dubbed “Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare“, as well as an anime series titled Gundam Build that re-imagines the Gundam series as if it were closer to Pokemon with “trainers” battling their Gundam models against one another to be considered the best.

While Gundam has managed to inspire love in the real world, the series isn’t foreign to the concept of “star crossed lovers”, with the most prominent example perhaps being from the anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team. In this anime series that brought the star faring battles down into the depths of the jungle, two pilots from different sides of the war, Shiro Amada and Aina Sahalin, fall in love with one another. Throughout the episodes, the pair attempts to find their own happy ending among the war faring mech suits clashing with one another throughout the universe.

The Gundam series began in 1979 with the anime series, Mobile Suit: Gundam that got the franchise rolling by setting up the war between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation. While numerous anime series have followed up on this clash under the Gundam banner. Almost as many though have decided to strike out on their own and present entirely new worlds and realities that create new conflicts and characters for fans to grow to love in the Gundam universe.

The Gundam series began in 1979 with the anime series, Mobile Suit: Gundam that got the franchise rolling by setting up the war between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation. While numerous anime series have followed up on this clash under the Gundam banner. Almost as many though have decided to strike out on their own and present entirely new worlds and realities that create new conflicts and characters for fans to grow to love in the Gundam universe.