First Gundam vs Hello Kitty Merchandise Revealed

There have been some strange crossovers in the creative mediums throughout the decades. Freddy Krueger has fought against Jason Voorhees. The Aliens have warred against the Predators. Archie Andrews has ducked the gun fire of the Punisher, Frank Castle. Now, two titanic, seemingly mismatched, properties are facing off in the forms of Sanrio’s Hello Kitty and Mobile Suit: Gundam! Who will ultimately prevail? We’re not sure, but we do know that official merchandise that is looking to kick off the brawl is now available for fans of both franchises!

Twitter User Comic_Natalie shared a cornucopia of merchandise that shows off the ridiculous pairing of these two titans of anime/manga, with Hello Kitty looking to put the beat down on the Gundam franchise once and for all:

To set off the war to end all wars, the list of merchandise here includes tout bags, posters, t-shirts, buttons, key chains, notepads, and oh so much more. This unique battle was created to celebrate both the 40th anniversary of Gundam and the 45th anniversary of Sanrio’s Hello Kitty. Surprisingly enough, Hello Kitty is far more popular than Mobile Suit Gundam, with the story of the albino cat being one of the most money making franchises the world round.

Hello Kitty may not have an anime to its name that is currently running but Gundam has several. While the Sanrio character has mostly stuck to one storyline, Gundam exists over various realities with a slew of different characters and mech suits to populate the long running franchise. Even though Gundam may not be as popular as Hello Kitty, it does still have the honor of receiving its own satellite that will be launched next year for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Which popular franchise will be declared the victor in this strange one on one fight? What piece of merchandise looks the most appealing from this unique celebration of both series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Gundam, and Hello Kitty!

The new Hello Kitty anime series is currently scheduled for a release in 2021, and each episode will run about 11 minutes or so. Titled The World of Hello Kitty, the series will run for 52 episodes and is officially described as such:

“The World of Hello Kitty will feature the famous titular character along with her friends from the Sanrio universe as they try to live in harmony in their not-so-quiet neighbourhood. Kitty’s friends are all very different and they each have their little quirks, so their tight-knit community is often put to the test. But at the end of the day, Kitty always brings them back together, because she accepts her friends for who they are.”