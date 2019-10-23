Don’t Fear The Reaper With This Gundam Deathscythe Model

While there have been hundreds, if not thousands of Gundam models that have appeared during the forty years of the mech suit franchise, none have had a bigger impact on the fan base than that of Mobile Suit: Gundam Wing. Presented to North American audiences via the Cartoon Network programming block of Toonami, Gundam Wing introduced audiences to a number of new Gundams in a war between Earth and the colonies that revolve around it. Now, an upcoming model helps fans revisit the classic series with Gundam Deathscythe.

Gundam Kits Collection shared the information about the upcoming release that sees a brand new model honoring the Gundam Wing franchise with a re-visitation to the preferred mech suit of choice for Duo Maxwell!

The terrifying and imposing mech suit was originally created in Gundam Wing thanks to Professor G, one of the five main mech suits that populated the series. The mech suit itself was the fastest of the five Gundams, piloted by the impulsive and quick witted figure that was Duo Maxwell. Though originally, Duo was attempting to destroy the suit, when Professor G caught wind of his plan, he let the young spitfire take it for his own instead. It was here that the adventures of Duo and the Deathscythe began in the story of Gundam Wing!

The Gundam model itself will be released this month for fans of the popular mech franchise to purchase, retailing for around $27 USD, so this one definitely won’t be breaking the bank by any stretch of the imagination. The model itself will be distributed by Dengeki Hobby so make sure to get yours while you can!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.