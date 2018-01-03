‘Gurren Lagann’ Creator Posts New Sketches To Honor Broadcast Anniversary

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann was a prolific mecha anime that changed the course of many anime fans’ tastes upon its release, and this new sketch made in celebration of that will bring all of those memories flowing back.

The series recently celebrated its tenth anniversary from its original broadcast in 2007, and in order to both celebrate the anniversary and Trigger’s upcoming release of DARLING in the FRANXX, the series was rebroadcast in Japan. After the final episode aired, many of the series’ crew shared some new artwork on Twitter for the occasion.

Series director Hiroyuki Imaishi, storyboard artist Shoji Saeki, artist of the manga adaptation Kotarou Mori, and artist of the Otoko spin-off Saki Nonoyama each contributed various artworks featuring many of the series’ characters and iconic scenes.

You can view the sketches in full in the gallery, and they run the gamut from older Simon and Kamina, Yoko in her final outfit, to classic Simon, Kamina, and Yoko, to many variations of Nia, and include very detailed works of the Gurren Lagann itself.

Fans of the mecha show back in 2007 lauded it for its visuals, character design, strong writing, and packed action scenes. Aniplex released an anniversary box set for the series containing all 27 episodes of Gurren Lagann as well as the OVAs and feature films released after. The set currently sells for $150 and is suggested to retail at nearly $200. Despite its hefty price tag, it is surely a must have for fans who want to have the series all in one place.

For those unfamiliar with Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, it’s a mecha anime series produced by Gainax, Konami and Aniplex. The series takes place in a future where mankind has been forced underground thanks to the menace of the Beastmen and the Spiral King. One day, a digger named Simon and his friend Kamina find a mecha buried deep underground. Using this, the two break through to the surface and start fighting against the Beastmen and the other human rebels.

The series ran for 27 episodes on TV Tokyo from April to September 2007. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the series was licensed for an English language release by ADV Films, Bandai Entertainment and Aniplex of America. Two feature-length films were produced that re-told the events of the original series and released in 2008 and 2009.