Haikyu!! Season 4 Reveals Release Window, New Cast Member

One of the most anticipated anime returns of the last few years has been for Haikyu!! Fans have been wondering when the series would be returning after the third season had wrapped, and luckily they got their answer. The fourth season of the series was not only officially confirmed to be in the works last year, but announced during the special “Haikyu!! no Hi Zenjitsu-Sai” that Season 4 will officially be premiering in January 2020.

Although there is no concrete release date for the new season, now officially slated to release as part of the Winter 2020 anime season, it will be airing during MBS’ Super Animeism block in Japan. Which means it’ll be airing on Friday night/Saturday mornings.

Further confirming reports about the new season’s release window, Haikyu!! also announced that Kazuyuki Okitsu (JoJo Bizarre Adventure‘s Jonathan Joestar) will be joining the cast of the series as Suguru Daisho, the third year captain of Nohebi Academy Boys’ Volleyball Team.

With this 2020 release currently scheduled, there are unfortunately not many concrete details as for now such as episode order or returning cast and staff, but fans should be expecting more throughout the rest of the year as its 2020 release approaches. But now fans will be looking forward to the Winter 2020 anime season even more so.

If you’re interested in seeing what all the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, the first three seasons of the series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such, “Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and has three seasons of an anime adaptation from Production I.G. under its belt with a fourth on the way.