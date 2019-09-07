New Haikyuu Promo Gives Anime A Stop-Motion Makeover

Haikyu!! may not be the biggest anime franchise in town, but it is arguably the biggest anime franchise that focuses on volleyball! Following the story of Shoyo Hinata as he attempts to immerse himself in the world of high school volleyball, the franchise is looking to enter its fourth season in the near future. Releasing a steady clip of news and character designs for the upcoming season, Crunchyroll shared an amazing stop motion animation that is being released to hype the ongoing manga’s story with volume 42 releasing in March of 2020.

Crunchyroll shared the amazing stop motion promotional preview video on their Official Twitter Account, releasing the news that the upcoming manga will come with a DVD that holds a twenty six minute long animation of the same vein:

NEWS: Stop-Motion Doll Animation to Come with Haikyu!! Manga’s 42nd Volume in March 2020 ✨ More: https://t.co/oL0zSwqWpE pic.twitter.com/hqg9Xa8MtB — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 4, 2019

The short video shown here displays some breathtaking animation of the stop motion variety, taking figurines from the franchise and not just showing off their nigh unbeatable volleyball skills, but some impressive facial animations to boot. Whether or not we’ll see additional stop motion content following this manga’s upcoming release is yet to be seen, though it seems to work well with the sensibility and energy of Hakyu!!

Anime has a very unique ability to take some of the most mundane activities and transform them into action beats that can appear to be “life and death”. While the events that take place in Haikyu!! may not be determining the outcome of the fate of the world, you’d hardly know from the dynamic shots and emotional beats of the characters that are steadily displayed during the episodes themselves. Season four is looking to continue this tradition by giving us a whole new series of volleyball matches for Shoyo and company to overcome.

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. If you’re interested in seeing what the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, you can read up on it here: “Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”