Haikyuu Season 3 English Dub is Now Streaming on HIDIVE

With the fourth season of Haikyuu making its way to Japan next January, now is a better time than any to check out the first three seasons of the series. But like many of the best English dub releases in anime, there are a ton of fans of the series who have been specifically waiting for their chance to check out the third season of the series. While it officially made its debut in Japan back in 2016, Sentai Filmworks was able to release the English dub release of the third season earlier this year on home video.

Now it’s going to be available digitally with Season 3’s English dub debut on HIDIVE! You can currently find the third season now streaming on the HIDIVE anime streaming service, and new episodes of the dub will be released on a weekly basis with the final episode being available January 31st next year. You can stream the first two seasons with HIDIVE too.

After some Black Friday shopping… you’ll want to check out the Haikyu!! 3rd Season dub! Coming to HIDIVE next week! read more: https://t.co/nO4CfNn4Qk pic.twitter.com/HpXoAUtYzk — HIDIVE (@HIDIVEofficial) November 22, 2019

Haikyuu’s third season is a notable release for the series as it’s much different than the first two. Containing only ten episodes overall, the third season encapsulates the single game in between Karasuno and Shiratorizawa. You would think this would be odd pacing for a fast paced game like volleyball, but the third season is one of the favorites released thus far. Sentai Filmworks officially describes Season 3 as such:

“With their match against Aoba Johsai behind them, Karasuno prepares to challenge their toughest opponent yet: the undefeated powerhouse, Shiratorizawa. Boasting Wakatoshi Ushijima, one of the top three aces in the entirety of Japan, as captain, this team’s intense force may be too much for even the new Karasuno to overcome. The crows take flight once again as Hinata, Kageyama, and the team fight toward Nationals!”

Originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, Haikyuu!! has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. If you wanted to catch the first three seasons of the anime, you can currently stream Haikyuu!! on Crunchyroll, Hulu, HIDIVE, and Netflix. The fourth season, titled Haikyuu!! To The Top, will make its official debut in Japan on January 10th, but there’s unfortunately no English language release confirmed as of this writing.