Haikyuu Season 4 Releases New Poster

Haikyuu‘s anime will finally be making its triumphant return after a long wait following its shorter ten episode third season, and next year will see Season 4 introduce a bunch of strong new players into the series. Officially dubbed as Haikyuu!! To The Top, the fourth season has been confirmed to run for two cours of episodes between the Winter and Summer anime seasons next year. The first half of the season will join Kageyama as he trains at the All-Japan Youth Training Camp, and the newest trailer has shown many of the new faces Kageyama will be introduced to.

This extends to the newest poster for Season 4 as well! The newest poster, revealed on the cover of the latest Charaby TV magazine, teases some of the highlights of the training camp section of the fierce Tokyo Nationals arc coming in the next season.

Haikyuu!! To The Top is currently slated to premiere January 10th in Japan, but has yet to be officially confirmed for an English language release as of this writing. Production I.G. will be producing the new season, and the fourth season has revealed its official synopsis. It reads as such, “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

As teased in this poster, Season 4 will include new additions to the cast including Kazuyuki Okitsu as Suguru Daisho, Natsuki Hanae as Kamomedai High School’s Korai Hoshiumi, Mamoru Miyano as Inarizaki High School’s Atsumu Miya, Yuto Uemura as Itachiyama Academy’s Kiyoomi Sakusa and Kousuke Toriumi as Itachiyama Academy’s Motoya Komori. As Shoyo and Kageyama get ready for Karasuno’s big debut in the Nationals, things are about to get a lot more intense as the matches get that much tougher.