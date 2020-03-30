Haikyuu Season 4 Shares New Poster

Haikyuu‘s fourth season has been one of the mainstays of the Winter 2020 anime wave as this was one of the huge comebacks fans have been waiting for ever since the shorter episode order for the third season. Not only did this season promise strong new opponents for Karasuno High School to go up against, but it also promised the official start of the nationals at the Spring Tournament. With the final episode of the first half of the season quickly approaching on April 3rd, fans got a tease for what’s to come in the second cour with a brand new poster.

Haikyuu!! To The Top will be taking a short break after Episode 13 airs on Friday, April 3rd, but before this first half comes to an end we’ll be introduced to the boys of Inarizaki High School. The coming match between Inarizaki and Karasuno is one of the best matches from Furuchi Harudate’s original manga, so it’s safe to say fans have been waiting to see this animated for quite some time. Check out the new poster teasing the coming match below:

After this short break, Haikyuu!! To The Top will be returning in July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season. With a total episode order of 25, the second cour for the fourth season will be lasting for 12 episodes overall. This gives plenty of time for this huge match to play out, and will most likely leave us on a tease for whatever is next to come for Karasuno!

Are you excited to see the match between Karasuno and Inarizaki when the fourth season returns this Summer? What did you think of Haikyuu!! To The Top so far? What are you hoping to see from the final half of the season?