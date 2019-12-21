Haikyuu Season 4 Shares New Trailer, Poster

Haikyu’s fourth season is one of the many returns fans are excited to see in 2020, and each new look at the anime has been filled with a ton of promise as it picks up on the next phase of Shoyo and the rest of the Karasuno boys’ journeys as they prepare to take on the Nationals and the various tough games that they have ahead of them. Good thing that the fourth season, officially titled as Haikyuu!! To The Top, has already been confirmed to run for two cours overall with the first batch coming soon.

As part of the series’ presentation at Jump Festa 2020, Haikyuu!! To The Top has shared both a new trailer and new poster for the upcoming season that teases some of the major characters making their appearance at the new training camp teased for Kageyama at the end of the third season.

Haikyuu!! To The Top is currently slated to premiere January 10th in Japan, and will be streaming on Crunchyroll alongside its release. Production I.G. will be producing the new season, and the fourth season has revealed its official synopsis. It reads as such, “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

Season 4 will include new additions to the cast including Kazuyuki Okitsu as Suguru Daisho, Natsuki Hanae as Kamomedai High School’s Korai Hoshiumi, Mamoru Miyano as Inarizaki High School’s Atsumu Miya, Yuto Uemura as Itachiyama Academy’s Kiyoomi Sakusa and Kousuke Toriumi as Itachiyama Academy’s Motoya Komori. .