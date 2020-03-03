Hello Kitty Reveals Dr. Martens Shoe Collection

Hello Kitty is one of the world’s most popular mascots, and she has got plenty of merchandise to prove it. In the last few decades, the Sanrio character has become an ambassador for all things cute, and Hello Kitty promises to make on of grunge’s beloved brands a bit more kawaii. After all, Sanrio has teamed up with Dr. Martens on a shoe collection, and the line is as cute as you would expect.

Over on Twitter, Hello Kitty announced the big collection with help from Dr. Martens. It was there the brand let fans know the combat boots brand will be releasing some edgy kicks printed with Hello Kitty.

“Say hello to Dr. Martens x Hello Kitty: an all-new collection in celebration of Sanrio and Dr. Martin’s 60th anniversaries,” the piece reads.

Say hello to Dr. Martens x Hello Kitty ❤️: an all-new collection in celebration of @sanrio and @drmartens‘ 60th Anniversaries. Available on March 6. pic.twitter.com/0H71ir8RHV — Hello Kitty (@hellokitty) March 2, 2020

As you can see above, thee shoes are all sorts of cute, and there are different kicks out there to rock. You will be able to pick anything from boots to sandals and even lifted Oxfords. The collection will go on sale starting March 6, so fans will want to nab the shoes ASAP as they are likely to sell out. No price point information has been provided either, but fans expect the collab line to be a bit pricier than normal Dr. Martens run.

Depending on your style, the classic black combat boots might work best for you. The shoes have zip sides and feature an icon of Hello Kitty on the side. The heel is lined with the Hello Kitty logo, so they are not over-the-top. As for the Oxfords the shiny black shoes feature a heart patch with Hello Kitty chilling in the middle. The sandals tie in Hello Kitty with a red ribbon print, and a head shot of the Sanrio mascot can be seen near the strap buckles.

Would you be willing to rock any of these Hello Kitty shoes? Which brand should Dr. Martens team up with next?