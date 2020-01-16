Hello Kitty x Mobile Suit Gundam Releases Finale of Collab Anime

Hello Kitty was busy with a big anniversary last year, but it was not alone. The kawaii franchise was joined by Mobile Suit Gundam. To celebrate, the series teamed up for a rather hilarious crossover in 2019, and it seems like the collaboration has come to an even funnier close.

Over on Youtube, fans noticed another update was made with Hello Kitty x Gundam. The two partnered up last year for a promo which saw Hello Kitty enter the world of Gundam. Now, fans have learned a bit more about the mash-up, and it turns out Hello Kitty is one very persistent friend.

As you can see, the clip begins with a recap of sorts. Audiences are again shown Hello Kitty at her home in her very own universe. Things get weird when her TV set asks her to save Amuro Ray from the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. The device goes on to show Hello Kitty the war in which Amuro is fighting, and the pure-hearted mascot agrees to rescue the mech pilot no matter what.

The promo goes on to cover the first episode of Hello Kitty x Gundam that debuted last year. However, a new piece is shown which ends the story. As it turns out, Hello Kitty’s mecha has the ability to make any enemy of hers cute. She turns a combatant into an adorable robot, and she turns dozens more as she chases after a now-scared Amuro.

By the end, the pilot and Hello Kitty comes to terms when the mascot shares her need to save Amuro. Now, fans are left to wonder how a Hello Kitty mech could change the tides of war in Mobile Suit Gundam because you know the Principality of Zeon would kill to get their hands on the cutie!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.