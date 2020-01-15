Hello Kitty’s Gundam Crossover Just Got the Best Merch

The 40th Anniversary of the arrival of Mobile Suit: Gundam to the world of anime gave us quite a few different things to celebrate. With events such as the Gundam Satellite planning to be launched as part of this year’s Summer Olympics and a brand new Youtube channel giving Mobile Suit fans the opportunity to dive into some of their favorite series of the franchise. The most strange thing to come out of the celebration however had to be the union of Gundam with one of the most popular characters the world over in the albino feline that has sold more products than we can count: Hello Kitty! Now, fans can grab an upcoming figure that gives the happy go lucky cat her own mech!

Twitter User Mondo Mascots posted these images of the ridiculous mobile suit that was designed especially for Hello Kitty to pilot, with a release date of February of this year, listed with a price of around $20 USD for fans that are looking to own one of the most hilarious anime pieces of merchandise to date:

The crossover didn’t just give us this figure and a ton of other merchandise that blends the unlikely worlds of Gundam and Hello Kitty together, it also gave us a short animated mini series that saw the pilot of the most iconic Gundam suit facing off against the anime feline, and shortly after, teaming up with her to take on a brand new threat. When all is said and done, this is definitely one of the weirdest crossovers that can be found not just in anime, but in any fictional medium to date.

Will you be picking up this hilarious figure that fuses Mobile Suit: Gundam and Hello Kitty? What’s been your favorite thing to come out of Gundam’s 40th anniversary? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Gundam, and Hello Kitty!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.