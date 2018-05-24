Here’s When The ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Will Share Its First-Look Footage

It has only been a couple of months since Dragon Ball Super went off air. Toei Animation brought the TV series to a close in March, leaving shonen fans more than a little empty on the inside. However, December will bring a reprieve for those fans as Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie will drop that month.

Still, there is a way you can check out footage from the film ahead of time, but it may require some travel. All you’ll need is a ticket to the official Dragon Ball North America tour.

Recently, Mantan Web did a special report on the 2018 Dragon Ball tour. The event will take place between July and October, stopping at several major events in North America. Translators were quick to go over the piece, and @Herms98 told fans a special tidbit from the report.

“According to this, the DB North America Tour from July to October will feature “exclusive footage” from the new movie,” the fan explained. “Plus a whole bunch of figures, but we pretty much already knew that.”

Of course, fans have seen just a bit of the movie already. Earlier this year, the first teaser trailer for the Dragon Ball Super feature went live. The clip, which can be seen above, revealed the series’ brand-new design to fans. Animation Supervisor Naohiro Shintani gave each of the franchise’s heroes a major makeover, and fans are loving how Son Goku looks this days. With a simpler aesthetic, the Saiyan’s colors really pop now, and fans are eager to see the fighter take on the film’s mysterious new baddie.

