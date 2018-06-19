‘High School DxD’ Shows Off a Sexy Strip Tease Attack

High School DxD Hero surprises fans every week because while each episode seems to push the envelope in terms of how much fan service they offer, the next episode comes in and tops even that.

In perfect series fashion, although the final few episodes of the series have started a heated battle in the rating game with Sairaorg, there’s still a new level of fan service as one of Sairaorg’s Bishops debuted a new strip tease attack to try and defeat the Boob Dragon Issei.

When Sairaorg announces that his Bishop Coriana Andrealphus has an attack that can defeat Issei, Issei takes up the challenge. But he didn’t expect that Coriana’s “attack” was actually a strip tease. She begins stripping (which you can see the NSFW results here), and Issei stops dead in his tracks. He’s blinded by this striptease and promise of seeing Coriana’s bare chest.

He even uses his “Booblingual” to try and psychically change the tide of battle, but then he learns all Coriana wants to do is strip in front of him. He was nearly thrown off completely until she attempts to remove her bottoms first. This angers Issei because, according to his words, that if she’s going to go that far she should have bared her chest first. With this, he blasts Coriana away completely, winning this match for Rias’ team. But it certainly was a hilarious way to get there.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.