‘High School DxD’ Proved It’s As NSFW As Ever

High School DxD has managed to keep such a passionate fanbase despite having a couple of years between the third and fourth seasons of the anime. Admittedly, much of the passion comes from the copious fan service and the fourth season has finally delivered on this promise.

Although the series is currently four episodes in, the latest episode tips the scales in a huge way and serves what is probably the lewdest entry in the series to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Issei and the other devils learn more about the Kyoto Youkai, they learn that the leader has been kidnapped. How do they learn this? By seeing an unfolded scroll featuring Yasaka-Hime’s visage. This causes Issei to imagine a very sensual interaction with her (you can find the very NSFW images at the link here).

This is only the start of the episode’s service as it not only cuts to Rias, Akeno, and Koneko (which you can see at the link here and here, NSFW) while they are all showering and thinking about how much they miss Issei.

Still, that’s not everything the episode has to offer as the series reaches a new level of lewd with Xenovia, Asia, and Irina. Xenovia’s still trying to make a child with Issei (NSFW image here), and naturally (in this series, anyway) this makes Asia and Irina get involved in the lewdness as they eventually end up in precarious positions (NSFW image here).

While the fourth episode of the season seems to take it to the next level, since the series is only a third over there is most certainly even raunchier stuff down the line as High School DxD Hero just premiered April 10, and is scheduled to run for 13 episodes.

The fourth season also features the returning cast of Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou, Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, Kenji Nojima as Yuto Kiba, Risa Taneda as Xenovia, Maaya Uchida as Irina Shido, Ayane Sakura as Gasper Vlady, Ai Kakuma as Roseweisse, Rikiya Koyama as Azazel, Ryota Ohsaka as Vali, Yuichi Nakamura as Sairaorg Bael, and new cast members Sora Tokui as Kuno, and Kousuke Toriumi as Soso.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami will be performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” will be performed by Tapimiru.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.