‘High School DxD’ Sees Rias and Issei Finally [SPOILER]

High School DxD just put the finishing touches on its fourth season, and fans are definitely happy to see where the season wrapped things up as Issei and Rias took a new step in their relationship.

What was that step? It’s the fact that they finally have an actual relationship now. After seasons of misunderstandings and one-sided confessions, Rias and Issei finally confirmed their love for one another by episode’s end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Issei defeats Sairaorg in the final battle of the rating game, Rias sees that his new “Queen” upgrade to the Red Dragon Armor is the same color as her hair. With this, he finally accepts that he loves Rias, something he’s been avoiding throughout the season thus causing the initial rift between the two of them.

But after the battle ends, Rias and Issei fully confess their feelings for one another. This naturally gets the attention of every other girl in Rias’ household, but rather than jealously fight over him as they have in the past, they’re all just happy to see that Rias and Issei have finally started a relationship.

That doesn’t mean they’ll stop trying because now the goal is to become Issei’ mistress, or just have him straight cheat on Rias. This may seem like not that big of a deal, but after four long seasons, it’s just deserved to finally cement their relationship in place after years of romantic entanglement.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, was scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.