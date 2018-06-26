‘High School DxD’ Just Did its Best ‘Saint Seiya’ Impression

The rating game with Sairaorg has entered its final stage on High School DxD Hero, but as fans expected the final battle between him and Issei to be full of high-powered action, they didn’t expect the series to go full-on Saint Seiya.

When Issei’s Red Dragon Emperor powers prove to be too much for him, Sairaorg decides to use his ace in the hole, a Longinus giving him golden lion armor much like the Gold Cloths of Saint Seiya.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the final member of his team is revealed to be Regulus, the lion which once fought Heracles now turned into a powerful Sacred Gear capable of thought, Sairaorg dons the armor and becomes powerful enough to completely tear through Issei.

But before doing so, he puts the armor on in a huge transformation sequence much like Athena’s Saints. His armor may not be a full on recreation of the Gold Leo Cloth, but it does hilariously share a name with one of the wielders of the Gold Leo Cloth, Regulus, in Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas.

But even if doesn’t share a visual with Saint Seiya, it’s just as powerful as any Gold Cloth as it’s so strong that it forces Issei to reach a new level of power in his Red Dragon Emperor gear in order to face him as the final episode of the season approaches.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.