Hikari Yono, Actress from Naruto and Sailor Moon, Dies at 46

Following the news release earlier this month that legendary voice actor Kirby Morrow had passed, 2020 simply won't quit as it seems as if voice actress Hikari Yono, best known for providing characters for the likes of anime such as Naruto and Sailor Moon has passed. Yono's family let fans know that the actress had passed on November of this month, with the medium of anime losing a giant when it came to creating characters for various series.

Within the worlds of Naruto and Sailor Moon, Yono provided the voices of Samui and Kaolinite, but most recently, she lent her talents as the narrator for the Bleach spin-off series of Burn The Witch, which examined a new facet of the world of Soul Society. On top of these franchises, Hikari also was a part of the series Basilisk, Ghost In The Shell, Lupin The 3rd, Mobile Suit: Gundam, Tiger & Bunny, and more.

Hikari's family shared the devastating news via her Official Twitter Account that the voice actor had passed earlier this month, following her prolific career in the world of acting within the franchise of anime, bringing to life roles in some of the biggest franchises within the medium throughout the years:

皆様へ よのひかりの家族です。よのは病気療養中でしたが、2020年11月15日に永眠致しました。声の仕事を愛し抜いた人生でした。生前よのを応援して下さったすべての皆様に心より感謝申し上げます。よのひかりの声は作品の中で生き続けます。どうか作品と共によのの声を忘れないでいてあげてください — よのひかり (@PikaYono) November 20, 2020

The translation of this Tweet reads as such:

"To all of you, Hikari Yono's family. Yono was undergoing medical treatment, but died on November 15, 2020. It was a life that loved the work of voice. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all those who supported us during our lifetime. Hikari Yono's voice lives on in the work. Please don't forget your voice with the work."

Our thoughts are with Hikari's loved ones during this difficult time.