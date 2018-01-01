How Many Songs Will BTS Perform On ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’?

After a long day, 2018 is getting ready to roll into the U.S., but millions of fans are only watching tonight’s end-of-year programs for one reason. BTS is making a historic debut on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve tonight, but fans need to know one thing:

Just how many songs will BTS perform tonight?!

If you want to catch all things BTS, then you will need to stick around ABC a bit longer. According to BTS’ official Twitter account, the band is slated to perform two songs tonight on the New Years special.

Party with us and ring in the new year on @NYRE! We are performing TWO SONGS, TOMORROW at 8/7c on ABC. #BTSxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/tWUZh69N6e — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 30, 2017

“Party with us and ring in the new year on @NYRE! We are performing TWO SONGS, TOMORROW at 8/7c on ABC,” BTS Official confirmed.

So far, BTS has already hit the stage with their first stage. The group performed a sizzling rendition of “DNA”, the hit single which they performed at the American Music Awards in November. The performance, which can be found here, sees the boys perform live despite some tough choreography. And, as you can see, the audience is living for the band’s energetic stage.

If you are wondering if BTS is doing the performances in real-time, then you do not have to guess any longer. Like many of the ABC stages, these two live performances were pre-recorded. BTS is currently in South Korea doing a schedule for fans, but their rising popularity and good timing helped them secure stage time on one of America’s biggest end-of-year specials.

If you are not familiar with BTS, then you should know the group has become one of South Korea’s biggest ‘it’ bands. The band debuted back in 2013 under a small label called BigHit Entertainment, and their homegrown success has endeared the hearts of millions. Earlier this year, BTS enjoyed plenty of success when their latest album “Love Yourself: Her” dropped and pushed the band towards Billboard heights. “DNA” managed to break into the organization’s Hot 100 charts, and BTS’ latest single “MIC Drop (Remix)” featuring Steve Aoki and Desiigner has continued to propel the group’s massive social media buzz.

