‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Reveals The Secret To Drawing Super Saiyan Goku

Super Saiyan Goku is one of the most iconic designs in the Dragon Ball franchise, so it’s no wonder that design has inspired tons and tons of fan-art. But drawing the character can be tough, luckily fans now have official tips courtesy of the Dragon Ball Super manga illustrator, Toyotaro.

In a video where he sketches the character, Toyotaro gives his method as to how he draws Super Saiyan Goku with a full translation of the tips below:

Toyotaro’s tips for drawing Super Saiyan Goku (glaring at an enemy):

Leave room between eyebrows and edge of eyes

Make pupils less than half a circle

Draw corner of mouth on right side

Bangs go up at first, then drop down

Outline hair first, then fill in details https://t.co/GHRxiYrqqq — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 21, 2018

Toyotaro explains (as translated by Twitter user @Herms98) that in order to draw Super Saiyan Goku glaring forward at an enemy it’s best to leave room between his eyebrows and the edges of his eyes while making his pupils less than half a circle.

Then, draw the corner of his mouth on the right side. Next comes the most important, but funnest part: Goku‘s famous Super Saiyan blond hair.As for his bangs, they go up at first then drop down. For the main hair, outline it first and then fill in the finer details afterward.

Fans have been drawing pictures of Super Saiyan Goku since he first debuted in Dragon Ball Z, and now they can make their closer to the original by using the official illustrator’s technique if they wish!

