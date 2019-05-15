How to Read Naruto Creator’s New Series Samurai 8

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto is still one of the most popular anime and manga franchises to come out of the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and there’s no sign of stopping for the franchise as it continues to make a name for itself with sequels and various outside projects. So all eyes have been on Kishimoto to see what kind of project he would release next. Luckily, now fans can read through the first chapter of his big new series.

Masashi Kishimoto’s newest series with illustrations from his former assistant Akira Okubo, Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, has officially made its debut this past Sunday. But how can you read it yourself? Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release and will be releasing it weekly as part of its regular Shonen Jump offerings on Sundays.

If you want to check it out, you can find it through Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump at the following link here. You can read the first chapter’s 70+ page debut for free currently, though as the series continues you will need a paid subscription to continue reading as only the latest three chapters of each series are free to read.

Subscriptions run interested fans $1.99 USD a month, and not only will you be able to read along with every Shonen Jump release as they launch, but you will have access to other series currently in its digital library such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and One-Punch Man. Written by Kishimoto and illustrated by Akira Okubo, the official synopsis for Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru reads as such:

“The galaxy is headed towards the end of its existence: It can’t withstand any longer than for another century. A Samurai was given the mission to try and save all of the scattered planets and their respective inhabitants by finding ‘Pandora’s Box’. The God of Warriors, Fudo Myo-o, sealed a secret that will save the entire world inside of ‘Pandora’s Box’. In order to open it, someone will need to find the seven keys first. Hachimaru, a feeble boy who’s required medical assistance since birth, might just be one of them!”

