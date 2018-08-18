How to Watch ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3’s English Dub

Attack on Titan‘s third season is one of the biggest releases of the Summer anime season, and it’s going to takeover even more as it gears up to finally premiere its English dub.

But how can you watch the English dub of the third season? For now, on Toonami and soon FunimationNow to follow.

Here is how you can watch Attack on Titan Season 3’s English dub as of this writing:

Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block at 11:00PM EST (beginning August 18)

Funimation has not yet announced the Simuldub premiere of the series on their service, but that doesn’t mean fans will mist out on too much content. Not only will Attack on Titan‘s third season premiere this weekend on Toonami, this will be followed by a double episode premiere on August 26.

The third season of the series is currently four episodes in, and if you’re curious about the Japanese release of the series (with Englsh subtitles) you can find it at many sources:

Crunchyroll – (Episodes are on a one-week delay for non-subscribers)

Funimation – (Will soon update with the English dub release of the series as well)

Hulu – (Can be watched with a free account with commercial breaks, or a paid account without)

If you do not know what to expect over this third season, here’s what ComicBook’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans.

The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.