Hulu Adds ‘Code Geass’, ‘Outlaw Star’, and More

Streaming service Hulu announced earlier this week that it will add even more anime to its offerings in the coming weeks.

At this point, the service has already added the first two additions, but there’s even more to come. You can check out everything on the way below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Steins;Gate (dubbed): February 8th

Fairy Tail Season Nine, episodes 1 through 13 (dubbed): February 8th

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Seasons One and Two (subtitled and dubbed): February 15th

Outlaw Star (subtitled and dubbed): February 15th

Drifters (subtitled and dubbed): March 1st

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Season Two (dubbed): April 2nd

Of these, it’s great to see all of Code Geass and Outlaw Star hit the service, and everything else is kind of just gravy. For the former, it’s especially nice because the upcoming sequel film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection, will release in theaters in May.

This sort of constant addition is no surprise, either, given the deal struck between Hulu and Funimation late last year. Basically, Hulu has a first-look deal at Funimation titles, meaning there’s likely even more in the pipeline.

“What this partnership brings us is the highest volume of high-quality anime hits, day and date when they release in Japan,” Lisa Holme, Hulu’s vice president of content acquisition, said at the time. “We had a high degree of confidence in Funimation’s ability to execute — to get the biggest, best, noisiest anime.”

Are there any particular titles you’re looking forward to seeing on Hulu? Anything you hope the company adds in 2019? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T Anime News Network]