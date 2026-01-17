Hulu’s Biggest Sports Anime Announces New Movie For 2027

In the anime streaming wars, many platforms are trying their hardest to compete with, arguably, the biggest platform focusing on anime, Crunchyroll. With the streaming service routinely housing old and new anime adaptations alike, Hulu and Disney+ have dipped their toes into the anime world in wild ways recently. While many anime stories focus on brutal battles that determine the fate of each show’s respective universe, many adaptations have decided to focus on some smaller stakes. Sports anime have been the perfect medium for displaying anime action on a much smaller scale, and one of the biggest examples recently announced that a new movie is on the way.

The Medalist premiered last year on Hulu, following the story of Inori Yuitsuka, Tsukasa Akeuraji, and their shared love of figure skating. Brought to life by Studio ENGI, the first season housed thirteen episodes and became big enough to quickly warrant a second. Alongside the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Oshi no Ko, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and Hell’s Paradise, The Medalist is returning this month for its second season. Luckily, fans won’t be waiting too long to return to the rink following season two, as the upcoming movie will arrive in 2027 according to ENGI. At present, it’s not known whether this will be an entirely new story or will compile events from the past two seasons, though the franchise could easily see success by going either route.

Here’s how The Medalist announced the upcoming theatrical release, “Medalist New Information Announcement. Theatrical Release set for 2027. TV anime season two key visual revealed. Season 2 will finally begin broadcasting next week on January 24th. We look forward to your anticipation for the theatrical edition release that follows season two.”

The Medalist Skates On

ENGI

Like so many other popular anime adaptations, The Medalist first presented its story as a manga. Releasing its first chapter in 2020 from creator Tsurumaikada, the series has continued to release new chapters ever since via the publisher Kodansha. Thanks to bringing an anime style to the world of figure skating, the sports anime has found a passionate fanbase that continues following Inori and Tsukasa to this day.

As for Hulu and its current anime run, the streaming service has been grabbing some major franchises as exclusives in recent years. One of the biggest has been Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, as the long-awaited return of the Soul Society has been a big part of the platform’s anime roster. Ichigo Kurosaki and his pals are far from the only anime adaptation that has become a part of the Disney-fueled streaming service, however. Franchises like Undead Unluck, Tokyo Revengers, Heavenly Delusion, Go! Go! Loser Ranger, and more. As anime’s popularity grows, it will be interesting to see what other exclusives are eyed by Hulu in the streaming wars.

