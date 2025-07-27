Hulu’s Best New Anime Drops Trailer for Season 2

Between the debut of new series like Sakamoto Days and the return of several favorites like Solo Leveling, The Apothecary Diaries, and My Happy Marriage, the Winter 2025 season was a very exciting start to the year for anime fans. Having said that, between these highly anticipated mega-hits, one underrated gem that quietly snuck its way into fans’ hearts is Medalist. The series is very well on its way to becoming one of the best new anime on Hulu, and luckily, for all those who unexpectedly fell in love with it, Medalist is returning for Season 2 and just dropped a new trailer.

A post on X by @medalist_PR recently shared a new trailer for Season 2 of Medalist, which is expected to air in January 2026. The anime was officially renewed for a second season back in March, almost immediately after the release of the final episode, and now, fans can finally get a good glimpse of what’s to come in Season 2. An exact release date or episode count has yet to be confirmed, though, as seen in the newest teaser, Season 2 of Medalist is likely to adapt the Chubu Block Tournament, bringing with it not only familiar faces like Hikaru but also many new ones as Inori takes on a new challenge, backed of course by her lovable coach Tsukasa.

Medalist Unleashes Season 2 Trailer Ahead of Winter 2026 Release

Based on the Monthly Afternoon manga series by Tsurumaikada, Medalist has quickly become a fan-favorite, appealing not only to its target seinen audience but those of all ages and genders. Despite being a very different story, to many, the series has also been the remedy to filling the void left behind by Yuri on Ice and the disappointing cancellation of Ice Adolescence.

Medalist conveys the same level of passion and respect towards the sport to the point of infectiousness. Add to this the fact that the series’ protagonist, Inori Yuitsuka, is beyond adorable and impossible to hate, as is her coach Tsukasa Akeuraji, who won hearts everywhere with his performance in Episode 12 of Season 1. Overall, there are plenty of reasons to love Medalist, and even more to look forward to Season 2, which, judging by all the promotional material so far, is set to expand the series’ cast even further, giving fans even more young figure skaters to root for.

Source: @medalist_PR on X.