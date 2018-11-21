‘Hunter x Hunter’ Reportedly Entering New Hiatus

Hunter x Hunter has been on a roll as of late, but fans knew the streak was too good to last. A new report has surfaced about the shonen classic, and it seems Hunter x Hunter has its next hiatus in sight.

So, if you’ve got any new Hiatus x Hiatus jokes to pull out, now would be the time.

Recently, social media began buzzing when a brand-new report came from Japan. After supposed scans from the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump went live, fans learned Hunter x Hunter is slated to go on another hiatus.

It’s that time again. Hunter x Hunter will go on hiatus after Shonen Jump issue #52. pic.twitter.com/Q51t1VvnDf — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) November 21, 2018

According to reports, the manga is slated to go on a break following Weekly Shonen Jump #52. There is no word on when the series might return to the magazine, but this is far from the first hiatus fans have experienced.

Hunter x Hunter may be one of shonen’s most popular titles, but it has gained a reputation for breaking. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi has put his manga on a handful of hiatuses. The series’ latest run has lasted eight issues so far, but it missed more than that earlier this year. Hunter x Hunter was on hiatus for more than 20 issues and that is pretty tame for the manga.

In fact, Hunter x Hunter has embarked on even more length hiatuses, and fans are hoping this next one won’t challenge it. Back in 2014, Togashi put the manga on hiatus and it skipped over 80 issues of Weekly Shonen Jump before it returned in 2016. In fact, the longest streak Hunter x Hunter has been published ends at just 30 issues, so it would be an understatement to say fans are familiar with Hunter x Hunter‘s hiatus history.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey, gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho.