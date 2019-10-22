Hunter x Hunter Fan Gives Gon an Adventure Time Makeover

Unfortunately, both Adventure Time and Hunter x Hunter share something in common, they’re both not running at the moment. Though the former Cartoon Network series ended the franchise with a definitive conclusion, fans of Hunter x Hunter have to wait a bit longer for the franchise to return, with Gon and company having been on hiatus for some time. One fan however decided to combine the characters of Gon with Finn, creating an ingenious amalgam that proves that the two adventurous protagonists may have more in common than you may have originally thought.

Reddit User David_The_Great shared this hilarious interpretation of Gon if he were re-imagined in the art style of Adventure Time, with the young fisherman who made it his lifelong goal of becoming a hunter to find his father being portrayed in a brand new light:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned earlier, the protagonists of both animated series share a number of traits in common. Both leads are powerful in their own rights, cutting their way through a dangerous world and making names for themselves along the way. Both have some serious daddy issues, with Gon and Finn having to come to terms with their fathers not exactly being the parental figures that they were initially expecting.

While Hunter x Hunter has flashes of humor with a storyline that mostly sticks to the serious side of things, Adventure Time is practically the opposite as the adventures of Finn and his stretchy dog companion, Jake, tends to lean heavily in the humorously absurd as the two go on adventures in a world where most of the citizens living in it are made of candy or mired in magic.

What do you think of this crossover fan art between Hunter x Hunter and Adventure Time? What series would you like to see return if given the choice? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Adventure Time, and Hunter x Hunter!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

Adventure Time was created by Pendleton Ward for Cartoon Network. It finished its remarkable run with a total of 10 seasons and 283 episodes.