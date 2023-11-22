Hunter x Hunter Fans Sound Off on Its Creator's Possible Ending

It has been years since the world was introduced to Hunter x Hunter. After the success of Yu Yu Hakusho, artist Yoshihiro Togashi struck gold with the release of Hunter x Hunter. However, due to a series of hiatuses, the series has yet to finish. This extension led Togashi to share one possible ending to the series this past week, and to be honest? Fans are not taking the news well.

As you can see in the slides below, the anime fandom is riled up over Togashi's shocking reveal. Hunter x Hunter is far from finished, and of course, readers are eager to see its vision through. However, those fans never dreamed they'd get a placeholder ending for Hunter x Hunter ahead of its actual finale.

The proposed ending, which can be read below via pewpiece, wraps things up nicely enough. Togashi paints a picture where Gon has a granddaughter who loves fishing and wants nothing to do with hunting. While his son following in his footsteps, Gon and his wife live a quiet life with their grandkids and other familiar faces. The serene finale is nice to see as it gives our favs from Hunter x Hunter respite, but readers hope this finale doesn't come to pass.

After all, Togashi made it clear this previewed finale is not the one he wants to go with. The pitch is only meant to be considered canon if Hunter x Hunter is never finished, and for now, the artist has no plans on abandoning the series.

"If I happen to die with the work unfinished, please show some leniency and assume this was how it was meant to end," Togashi shared with fans.

Currently, the creator of Hunter x Hunter has three endings in mind for the manga, and none of them were spilled this past week. This means the future of Hunter x Hunter is in flux, and Togashi is still piecing together its endgame. This temporary ending will only stick if the worse comes to pass, and obviously, fans are desperate for Togashi to put himself first. The fandom will wait decades for Hunter x Hunter to wrap if that is what it takes. So when it comes to hiatuses, well – Hunter x Hunter is more than welcome to keep readers waiting.

PROPOSED ENDING:

"Next to the lake, a girl named Jin, holding a fishing rod, stands motionless. Suddenly, the rod shakes violently, and Jin, startled, exclaims, "I got him! I got the lake lord!" she skillfully lifts the lake lord onto her shoulders and stands before a woman, saying, "as I promised, I caught the lake lord! mom!" Jin approaches the woman and passionately declares, "you must not tell me again. you must become a hunter."

The woman, with no tricks left, nods her head. Jin, still carrying the lake lord on her shoulder, walks away. The mother comments to her husband that Jin's dream is to never leave the island and inherit their place. The father agrees, laughing, and the mother expresses her dissatisfaction, saying, "perhaps her desires will change later. But I want to know, you and Jin, why are you like this? surely it's because of the blood of grandma Mito and grandma Noko."

The woman seems unaware that grandma Mito and grandma Noko are not related by blood, and the father smiles knowingly. The woman, expressing her unwillingness as a mother, adds, "but grandpa Gon was a famous hunter... and this girl will one day leave the island."

Jin insists, "I will never leave!" although she is no longer visible in the heart of the forest, she hears her parents' conversation and responds defiantly. The father, amused, says, "you have a sharp eye."

The scene changes to the shop continuing its work from mito's days. The lake lord has been cleanly cut, and its internal parts sorted. Jin thinks to herself while working, "mom never understands. when grandpa speaks joyfully about his memories of being a hunter, grandma Noko quietly moves away from her seat. Every time grandpa Gon affirms, her belief is heard from someone. She strikes the cutting board forcefully with a knife : "I'm tired of this!! To wait for someone's return after months and years of sadness crushes my heart... I make someone wait for me! I". Then the door opens, and a warm voice echoes. A chubby little child enters, holding a plant.

The child exclaims, "I caught the lake lord for real! Well, let's honor the whole island with it!" Jin replies, "I always... always wanted to be with the person I want to be with. together, always!" The child agrees, "yes!" both of them, with broad smiles on their faces, cook the food. a bird flies away from the island, over a town and its people. The son of one of them, the daughter of another, and the grandchild of another live in different places, exchanging smiles. They might be the children of that character and the grandchildren of that character. the bird flies away into the distance.

In the background, a figure watches the scene."

What do you think about this Hunter x Hunter pitch? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!